NHL trade deadline leads to few changes for Roadrunners — but Tucson could see prospects down the line

Translation: Prosvetov, fifth among AHL goalies in games played and minutes this season, is likely to continue shouldering the load in goal for the Roadrunners as his own game continues to develop. Prosvetov has made an appearance in 12 straight’ games, starting 11 of those, and has played some of his best hockey in months over the last two weeks.

Prosvetov playing a lot of games with the Roadrunners is exactly what the Coyotes wanted going into this season, and now they’re getting it.Carcone returns — briefly — to snag record

Coyotes alternate captain and leading goal scorer Michael Carcone was not on the bus to San Diego, recalled yet again to the Coyotes after a two-game return last week to Tucson.

That return, however, netted Carcone his 24th goal of the season (and an assist, to boot), giving him Tucson’s all-time record to date for most goals scored by a player in a single season.

Whether Carcone builds on that is to be determined; the Coyotes may just elect to keep the 25-year-old for the remainder of the season.