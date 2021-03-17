One step forward, two back for Roadrunners in 6-2 home loss to Ontario

Later in the period, with the Roadrunners trying again to recover and shorten the lead, rookie forward Jan Jenik drew a penalty in the Ontario zone that would lead to a Tucson power play. But just nine seconds into the Tucson advantage: another Ontario goal, this time short-handed by Aidan Dudas.

Now 4-1, the rout was back on and Tucson too far out of contention.

This was the fifth game in their last seven that Tucson gave up at least five goals.

On Tuesday, Potvin and Bunting attributed some of that defensive sputtering of late to communication issues in the Roadrunners’ own zone. On Wednesday, Potvin reiterated that it’s a lack of consistency from start to finish that’s dooming his team.

“I hate to keep saying this, but we’re not doing it for a full 60 minutes. I think if it’s impossible to do it for 60 minutes, at this point we’ll settle for 55,” Potvin said.

“Accountability has to start with me. I’ve got to get these guys to do it,” he added. “I’ve got to get them to believe in it, and to do it for 60 minutes and to believe in each other. Honestly that’s on me.”