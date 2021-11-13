Ontario bounces back from Friday's blowout by doubling up Roadrunners

“I think it’s a story that we’ve already had before,” Moser said. “We have some trouble finding the same energy the second night when we play back-to-back. We didn’t have the same fire.”

After being outscored 6-1 over the final 35 minutes and change Friday night, Ontario took an early 2-0 lead Saturday thanks to goals by Sean Durzi five minutes into the game, and Fagemo roughly four minutes later.

McCartney countered for the Roadrunners two minutes after that with his team-best fifth goal of the year, assisted by Fasching and Maccelli to keep the game within reach at 2-1 after one.

But Ontario piled it on over the first half of the season period. Fagemo put his second of the game past Tucson goaltender Josef Kořenář a minute into the middle frame, with Durzi’s second coming four minutes later. Less than 12 minutes into the second period, Fagemo had his hat trick, and Ontario led 5-1 at that point.

Moser’s goal came late in the second period, assisted by Terry Broadhurst and Vladislav Kolyachonok, before Ontario’s Brett Sutter added an empty net goal late in the third. Tucson’s Jan Jenik capped the scoring with his fourth goal of the season inside two minutes to play while the Roadrunners were on a two-man advantage. Maccelli and Moser earned the assists on Jenik’s late goal.