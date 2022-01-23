Ontario tops Tucson Roadrunners for second straight day

The Ontario Reign scored goals in bunches for the second straight day to turn back the Tucson Roadrunners 6-5 on Sunday in an American Hockey League game.

Visiting Tucson, which lost 7-3 on Saturday at Ontario, dropped to 12-16-1 on the season despite outshooting the Reign 33-25 and converting 3 of 7 power plays.

Michael Carcone, Jan Jenik, Tyson Empey, Cole Hults and Terry Broadhurst all scored for Tucson. Broadhurst's goal with 5:16 left cut the lead to 6-5, but Tucson couldn't score again.

Ontario improved to 20-6-3-2. The Reign are second in the Pacific Division, while Tucson has dropped into a last-place tie. Sunday's game marked the end of six straight road games for Tucson.

The Roadrunners are next in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Bakersfield on Tucson Arena. The game will air on 1450-AM.