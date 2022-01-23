 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ontario tops Tucson Roadrunners for second straight day

Tucson Roadrunners logo

The Ontario Reign scored goals in bunches for the second straight day to turn back the Tucson Roadrunners 6-5 on Sunday in an American Hockey League game.

Visiting Tucson, which lost 7-3 on Saturday at Ontario, dropped to 12-16-1 on the season despite outshooting the Reign 33-25 and converting 3 of 7 power plays.

Michael Carcone, Jan Jenik, Tyson Empey, Cole Hults and Terry Broadhurst all scored for Tucson. Broadhurst's goal with 5:16 left cut the lead to 6-5, but Tucson couldn't score again.

Ontario improved to 20-6-3-2. The Reign are second in the Pacific Division, while Tucson has dropped into a last-place tie. Sunday's game marked the end of six straight road games for Tucson.

The Roadrunners are next in action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Bakersfield on Tucson Arena. The game will air on 1450-AM.

