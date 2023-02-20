The friendly confines of Tucson Arena were sweet for the Tucson Roadrunners this weekend, as Tucson snapped a five-game losing streak, swept a division opponent during a late-season playoff push, and saw forward Mike Carcone tie his own club record for goals in a single season.

The Roadrunners (23-25-4-0) beat the Henderson Silver Knights Saturday night and Sunday afternoon — both by 3-2 final scores — to run their current winning streak on home ice to six games.

Meanwhile, the win on Saturday, their first home game since Jan. 29 after the team’s longest road trip of the year, snapped a five-game skid to keep Tucson in sixth place in the Pacific Division race.

The pair of wins over the Silver Knights (16-29-0-5) gives the Roadrunners three straight series sweeps at home, just in time for Tucson to hit the road again; they next head to the Windy City region to face the Chicago Wolves in Rosemont, Illinois, Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“This is a big sweep,” Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said Sunday. “Obviously this is a team that is behind us … and they have some good players over there and a team that has a lot of pride and they want to get to the next level.

“So for us it was very big to keep them further behind us and keep them hunting for us.”

After the Silver Knights jumped ahead Sunday for the second straight game, this time 2-0, at 12:10 in the first, Carcone scored a power play goal, assisted by forward Adam Cracknell and center Jean-Sebastien Dea. The goal was Carcone’s 24th of the season, tying the Roadrunners’ season record, set by Carcone last season.

“It’s been a minute there,” said Carcone, who despite still holding on to the American Hockey League’s scorer lead with 64 points so far this season, has managed two goals and an a single assist in his last eight games.

“Obviously there’s gonna be ups and downs in the season so you just gotta be mentally tough and stick with it,” he added. “I’ve been there before.”

Last year he scored his 24th in his 47th game of the season on Mar. 18, 2022, in a 4-3 shoot out win over San Jose. This season he reached the record in his 45th game.

The goal was Carcone’s 12th power-play lamp lighter of the season, the most in the AHL.

After Tucson forward Miloš Kelemen tied the game late in the second period, Elynuik scored the game winner with about five minutes to play, with Cracknell on the assist.

Carcone, Cracknell and Elynuik have combined for 25 points in the last six Roadrunners’ home games.

“They’ve been really instrumental,” Potvin said. “They’ve obviously been a part of our offense for a little while now Ely’s been a real big contributor to that line.”

Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov (15-13-2-1) stopped 55 of 59 shots for a .932 save percentage and giving up four goals in the two games. His win on Sunday matched his career high, set last year and has won four home games in a row.

On Saturday the Roadrunners’ snapped the losing streak behind goals from defenseman

Devante Stephens, forward Ben McCartney and Cracknell.

The attendance was 5,071 on free kids white Kachina jersey night.

“The atmosphere was great, we had a lot of young kids out tonight, I love to see that, they bring the energy and it makes you want to play for your fans and show up,” Stephens said.

Two of those six consecutive home wins did come against the same Chicago team Tucson will travel to play this coming weekend. The Roadrunners won 5-1 and 4-1 on back-to-back weeknights in late January at Tucson Arena.

The AHL’s defending Calder Cup champions, the Wolves (19-23-3-2) sit in last place in the hyper-competitive Central Division, yet they’re overall win/point percentage (.457) isn’t that far behind that of Tucson (.481).

Slap shots

• During the weekend series the Roadrunners wore special Black History Month warm up jerseys and neckties.

The jerseys and ties were auctioned off for Duclair-Imama Foundation, which supports minority involvement in hockey. The players wore the ties prior to the game, and team employees throughout the evening.

“It’s great. I’m so happy to see the boys riding with it pretty good, wearing them proudly,” said Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imama, a co founder of the foundation alongside former Roadrunner and Arizona Coyote Anthony Duclair. “I just want to say thanks to the team too for taking the time … which is something great and I think is for a great cause too.”

The Roadrunners are also selling shirts from last season’s Enough Is Enough Campaign for $25 or signed by the Roadrunners’ roster for $50 to support the Duclair-Imama Foundation on TucsonRoadrunners.com/BHM for about a week more.