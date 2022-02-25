Racial incident the impetus for Roadrunners' new "Enough is Enough" T-shirts

When he became the victim of a racially-charged incident that made international news, Bokondji Imama leaned on his Tucson Roadrunners teammates.

“From the moment the events happened — from that first second, people started supporting me, starting with my teammates," Imama said. "And it trickled all the way up to the organization and they came up to me with this great idea."

Starting with Friday night's game against the Ontario Reign at Tucson Arena, the Roadrunners will be selling T-shirts that say "Enough is Enough." Proceeds from shirts, which are $25 — $50 for fans who want one signed by the team — will go to the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which aims to "eradicate systematic racism and intolerance in hockey.”

San Jose’s Krystof Hrabik made a racist gesture toward Imama during a second-period stoppage in the teams’ Jan. 12 game, a 4-3 Tucson win in San Jose. The American Hockey League suspended Hrabik for 30 games — the second-longest ban in the 83-year history of the league.

Imana said the gravity of the situation hit him when his mom teared up about it. Imama's parents hail from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Imama grew up in Montreal.