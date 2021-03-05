Reeling Roadrunners blown out again at home by Texas, 5-2

It’s been less than two weeks since an undefeated early-season record put the Tucson Roadrunners in familiar territory: first place in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division.
But a second-straight blowout loss at Tucson Arena this week to the visiting Texas Stars Friday — and fourth defeat in five games for the Roadrunners — makes that seem so, so long ago.
The Stars (6-3-0-0) erased a quick 1-0 Roadrunners’ lead with five straight goals, cruising to another 5-2 win in the second of a three-game series in Tucson this week. The loss came two days after the Roadrunners (5-4-0-0) fell behind 4-0 en route to the same score in the opener against Texas.
“We got into some penalty trouble which hurt us. We couldn’t get into a good flow of the game,” Tucson coach Steve Potvin said. “That’s the bottom line, you have to stay out of the box.
“I do admire that they don’t stop, ever,” Potvin added of his team’s resolve — which included 26 third-period shots on goal — even amid the wide margin. “But I think there’s still another level of compete, and I think they know that too.”
Until Friday, Tucson had been 4-0 heading when scoring first this season; the Roadrunners were struck early against Texas. But forward Ryan MacGregor’s first career AHL goal ended up wasted, ultimately adding just a couple more minutes to an otherwise lopsided amount of time the Roadrunners’ have played with a lead of late. By the end of the first period, the Roadrunners trailed 3-1 and couldn’t recover.
Over their last five games, the Roadrunners have led for just 16 of 304 minutes of game action.
Adin Hill, the Roadrunners’ all-time leader in goaltender appearances and wins, returned Tucson Arena Friday, too, as part of a conditioning loan from the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Hill saw his first NHL action of the season last week in a relief appearance, stopping 14 shots in the third period and overtime as the Coyotes clawed back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Anaheim Ducks in a shootout.
But Hill’s Tucson conditioning stint will be limited — two weeks at most, per league rules. Hill’s one-way NHL contract means these next few games may end up being the last time Hill takes the crease in a Roadrunners’ jersey.
“We let, I don’t know how many, odd-man rushes on Hiller tonight, and he stood in there for us when he could. But we just have to be better all around,” Tucson forward Michael Bunting said of Hill, who, despite the five goals against, notched a scoreless 17-save second period himself as Tucson attempted to crawl back into contention.
Hill finished with 31 saves on 36 shots against, while the Roadrunners outshot the Stars for the second time in as many games thanks to those 26 in the third. Texas goaltender Tomas Scholl stopped 40 of the 42 he faced on the night.
The Stars goals Friday included markers from Riley Tufte, Adam Mascherin and Nikita Scherbak in the first, followed by Anthony Louis and Scherbak again in the third.
Kevin Roy rounded out the game’s scoring late in the third period for the Roadrunners with his team-high sixth goal of the season — tied for sixth league-wide. Roy’s goal was assisted by Kyle Capobianco and Michael Bunting. Bunting’s assist gives him 12 points on the season, tied for tops in the AHL with three other players. That quartet includes Toronto Marlies forward Tyler Gaudet — a Roadrunner during the team’s inaugural season Southern Arizona in 2016-17.
“When we play north and funnel pucks toward the net, good things happen. That’s what happened for our second goal. I just shot it from the blueline blindly, and (Roy) tipped it in,” Bunting said. “We like to play fast. We like to play in your face. We’re not doing that right now and it’s unacceptable. But we all know this around the rink. Tomorrow has to be better.
“I still have a lot better to bring. The points just show one thing,” Bunting added of his own league-leading numbers. “I think I can be more detailed everywhere else as well.”
With 25% of the Roadrunners’ abbreviated 2021 schedule now in the rear view mirror, Tucson, with 10 points, is now looking up at both the league-best Henderson Silver Knights (9-1-0-0; 18 points) and San Diego Gulls (8-5-0-0; 16 points) in the Pacific Division race. The San Jose Barracuda (4-3-1-0; 9 points) and Colorado Eagles (3-4-2-0; 8 points) Still on the docket for Tucson: Six games against Henderson, eight against San Diego, and three more with Colorado.
Before that, though, Tucson closes out this three-game series against Texas Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena. Saturday’s contest is the first of six Roadrunners’ games this season slated to be televised to the Tucson market on Ch. 8/58. KWBA-TV can be found on most Southern Arizona cable and satellite systems.