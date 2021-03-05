Reeling Roadrunners blown out again at home by Texas, 5-2

Over their last five games, the Roadrunners have led for just 16 of 304 minutes of game action.

Adin Hill, the Roadrunners’ all-time leader in goaltender appearances and wins, returned Tucson Arena Friday, too, as part of a conditioning loan from the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. Hill saw his first NHL action of the season last week in a relief appearance, stopping 14 shots in the third period and overtime as the Coyotes clawed back from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Anaheim Ducks in a shootout.

But Hill’s Tucson conditioning stint will be limited — two weeks at most, per league rules. Hill’s one-way NHL contract means these next few games may end up being the last time Hill takes the crease in a Roadrunners’ jersey.

“We let, I don’t know how many, odd-man rushes on Hiller tonight, and he stood in there for us when he could. But we just have to be better all around,” Tucson forward Michael Bunting said of Hill, who, despite the five goals against, notched a scoreless 17-save second period himself as Tucson attempted to crawl back into contention.

Hill finished with 31 saves on 36 shots against, while the Roadrunners outshot the Stars for the second time in as many games thanks to those 26 in the third. Texas goaltender Tomas Scholl stopped 40 of the 42 he faced on the night.