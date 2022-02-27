Reign roughs up Roadrunners to avoid weekend sweep

The Tucson Roadrunners had to settle for a second straight weekend split after a rough second period on Sunday.

Tucson (17-24-2-1) lost 5-1 to the Ontario Reign at home after a 6-5 win over the Reign on Saturday night. The Roadrunners also split a weekend series with Henderson the week before as they try to chase down the last postseason spot in the Pacific Division.

“We’re in a hunt with San Diego, San Jose, it’s a battle there at the bottom of the standings,” Tucson coach Jay Varady said. “We gotta find a way to get points.”

Tucson forward Matias Maccelli opened up the scoring with a power play goal 11:28 into the first period, assisted by defenseman Cam Dineen.

“We had a good start a think,” Maccelli said. “Then a couple bounces for them and they got goals and we just couldn’t capitalize on the power plays we got.”

Maccelli led the league in scoring in February with 19 points.

Forward Martin Frk scored Ontario’s first goal. At the 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition Frk slapped a record 109.2 miles-per-hour shot to surpass Zdeno Chara’s NHL record of 108.8 from 2012.