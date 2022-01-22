 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reign routs Roadrunners in first of two-game set

The Ontario Reign jumped on the Tucson Roadrunners in the first period Saturday night and didn't let up in a 7-3 win in the American Hockey League game.

The host Reign led 3-0 after one period and added three more goals in the second to go up 6-2.

Martin Frk had a hat trick for Ontario, which improved to 19-6-3-2.

Travis Barron, Jan Jenik and Matias Maccelli scored for the Roadrunners (12-15-2-1).

The teams meet again at 4 p.m. Sunday in Ontario, and the game will air on 1450-AM. Tucson's next home game is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Bakersfield.

