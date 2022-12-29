Rejuvenated Roadrunners ready for 'tight' second half

The Christmas break is a staple of hockey and other winter sports. This year's break may have been just what the doctor ordered for the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners (14-10-4-0) limped into the break with a 6-2 loss to San Diego last Friday, ending a span of nine games in 15 days in which the team went 4-3-2-0. The team was off from Dec. 23 until they returned to practice on Thursday.

"I think it will be good, I think everyone’s gotta kinda reset here," said Tucson defenseman Cam Dineen. "Second half’s gonna be tight, a lot of good teams in our division, everyone’s fighting for the same points and everything, so it’ll be a fun run here."

Tucson returns to action on Friday, when it faces the Central Division-leading Texas Stars (17-7-3-2) in Cedar Park, Texas. The break will "definitely help," said Tucson coach Steve Potvin. "It’s always hard to start on the road when you come back from Christmas, but I think it will get the guys a little bit rejuvenated. They’ll get to see their families, and (I'm) hoping that gives them a little momentum here in the second half."

Some Tucson players went back to their summer homes for the break, while others stayed in the Old Pueblo.

Tucson’s players from Quebec, like forward Laurent Dauphin, returned to Canada for the break. Goalie Ivan Prosvetov traveled to San Diego.

Center Curtis Douglas’ family came to Tucson. He responded responded with his first two goals of the season.

"I kinda got traded here so our plans kinda got a little mangled here, so it kinda surprised me almost coming down, which is special," Douglas said.