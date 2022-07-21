Roadrunners' 2022-23 schedule includes more games, new opponents — and one looooong road trip

The Tucson Roadrunners will play four extra games during the 2022-23 season, two of them coming at home, as part of the AHL schedule released Thursday.

Who will coach the Roadrunners — and play for them, for that matter — is still anyone's guess. Tucson lost coach Jay Varady to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings earlier this week. And the Arizona Coyotes' recent draft haul — 10 selections in seven rounds, including three first-round selections — figures to affect which players will suit up for the club's top minor-league affiliate.

But there are some certainties heading into the 2022-23 season. Here's what we know about the Roadrunners' upcoming schedule:

When does it start? Tucson opens its 2022-23 season Oct. 15 in Henderson, Nevada, where they'll christen the new Dollar Loan Center. Tucson's home season begins Oct. 22 with the first of two games against the Bakersfield Condors.

No — when does it start? Oh! Home games played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will start at 6:30 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the puck drops at 7 p.m. Sunday games start at 4 p.m. All but 11 of the Roadrunners' home games will be played on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Who's coming? The usual cast of AHL opponents, plus two newcomers. The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the new top affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken; they'll visit Tucson Nov. 11-12 and Dec. 13-14. The Stockton Heat have relocated to Calgary, where they'll share a city with the parent-club Flames. The Heat will play here on March 17-18. Additionally, the Milwaukee Admirals — one of the top teams in the AHL's Central Division — will make their first visit to Tucson Arena on Jan. 10-11.

When's the best time to go? December and January. The two-month stretch includes the annual "Teddy Bear Toss" game (Dec. 10), a Dec. 22-23 series with the rival San Diego Gulls, and games against Ontario (Dec. 9-10), Coachella Valley (Dec. 13-14), Colorado (Jan. 6-7), Milwaukee (Jan. 10-11), Bakersfield (Jan. 20-21, 28-29) and Chicago (Jan. 24-25). Nearly half of Tucson's 36 home games — 16 of them — will be played in either December or January.

What about the gem show? The Roadrunners will hit the road for more than two weeks as part of their annual "Gem Show Trip." Starting Jan. 31, the team will play seven games in Bakersfield, Ontario, Abbotsford, San Diego and Coachella Valley. They'll return to Tucson Arena on Feb. 18.

And then? Tucson will finish its regular season — and maybe a playoff push? — with four consecutive home games. The Roadrunners will take on Texas on April 7-8 and San Jose April 14-15 before the postseason begins.