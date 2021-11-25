Roadrunners' AHL veterans show staying power with clutch play, locker room leadership

Broadhurst had to play his way back into the league. He spent the entire 2020-21 campaign with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel, carding six goals and 19 points in 21 games.

McIntyre signed with Tucson following a quiet offseason — something that may have been surprising given that he had a .917 save-percentage mark in 19 appearances last season. His 2.33 goals-against average was fifth in the league.

“The biggest thing that drew me here was just a job offer, you know,” McIntyre said. “There were a couple teams kicking the tires, but no one was actually offering.

“So got the phone call, and I just want to take advantage of it."

McIntyre had a relationship with Ferguson, the Roadrunners' first-year GM. McIntyre spent his first four AHL seasons with the Providence Bruins; Ferguson was director of player personnel for the parent club Bruins the entire time, and Providence’s general manager the from McIntyre’s second year on. McIntyre was also brought to NHL camp with the Coyotes on a tryout prior to the 2021 campaign, only adding to the two-way familiarity.

Sunday marked McIntyre’s first game action in more than six months. He earned the game’s first star honor.