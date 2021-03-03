Roadrunners blown out by Texas Stars in return to Tucson Arena

Pederson and the newcomer Roy, a forward who came into the 2021 campaign with four full American Hockey League seasons and a couple of dozen NHL games under his belt, continue to be bright spots for the Roadrunners. Roy, the hero in overtime during last week’s comeback, cut the lead to 4-2 barely a minute later. Roy’s team-high fifth goal of the season is tied for eighth league-wide.

Coming in to Wednesday, Tucson had killed 17 consecutive penalties. But the Stars’ first two goals — 5:19 into the first and 7:44 into the second, both by Cole Schneider — came with the Roadrunners down a man.

“I just think we need some patience. If we go down, we need that confidence that we’re going to get it done and it doesn’t need to get done the next shift, or next play. I think it’s just keep chipping,” Roy said. “If we do that, we’re going to win a lot of games. We can’t take shifts off and start worrying about the outcome mid-game.

“We have the firepower to do it, we just have to execute and stick to it,” he added.