Roadrunners blown out in regular-season finale; Pacific Division playoff up next

With the Reign locking up sixth place in the Pacific Division, and the Roadrunners in seventh, the teams could conceivably see each other one more time. First, they’ll both high-tail it out of Tucson to Southern California for respective “play-in” games as part of the recently announced mini-tournament to decide the AHL’s Pacific Division champion for 2021.

While the AHL’s other four divisions all crowned champions this week based on regular-season standings, the westernmost division will see the bottom four teams — No. 4 San Jose, No. 5 Colorado, Ontario and Tucson — square off in two days of single-elimination games.

Tucson and San Jose play at 1 p.m. Tuesday, with Colorado and Ontario following at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at at FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in Irvine, California, which served this season as the temporary home of the San Diego Gulls.

The last of those four standing will then head to Las Vegas to take on the top-seeded Henderson Silver Knights in a best-of-three series, while No. 3 San Diego visits the No. 2 Bakersfield. The winners of those series will eventually meet later this month in another best-of-three battle, with the division crown on the line.

Sunday concluded the Roadrunners’ struggles inside Tucson Arena this season. Tucson finished in the bottom five of the AHL’s 28-team lineup with a record of 6-11-1-0 on its home ice. If the Roadrunners are to play as many as eight games this month in the divisional playoff, all will ultimately come away from home.