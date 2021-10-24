Roadrunners can’t carry momentum after big win, fall to visiting Texas

For the second time in two weeks, the Tucson Roadrunners followed up an electric series-opening win by falling somewhat flat the next day.

The Roadrunners lost 6-2 Sunday to the Texas Stars in a matchup coming just 19 hours after the completion of a rousing 4-0 win the night before in their home opener at Tucson Arena.

“You know that’s the second time that happened to us – that we couldn’t make it back-to-back,” second-year Roadrunner forward Jan Jenik said Sunday, referencing not only this two-game-set but his team winning a 1-0 overtime battle to start the season a week ago in Stockton, only to fall 3-2 the next night. “That’s something we have to think about and work at as a team.”

After the Stars (2-2-0-0) jumped ahead 2-0 on a pair of first-period goals from Curtis McKenzie and Joel L’Esperance, Jenik deposited his first of the year, unassisted, barely two minutes into the second period to start the comeback for the Roadrunners (2-2-0-0). Defenseman JJ Moser followed that up 2:30 later with his first career AHL goal, assisted by Hudson Fasching, to tie the game at 2.

Tucson head coach Jay Varady said postgame that despite breakdowns in a number of areas, he “liked the pushback. I like that we got it to 2-2.