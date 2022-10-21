Roadrunners captain has played 1,000 career games as a pro; Saturday's home opener is 1,0001

Adam Cracknell has had a noteworthy start to the 2022 American Hockey League season

Tucson's 37-year-old forward played his 1,000th professional game last weekend. On Saturday, Cracknell will face his former team when the Roadrunners take on Bakersfield in their home opener at Tucson Arena.

"It’s a bit of a whirlwind and a little bit of everything going on at once," he said, "but it’s not about me this weekend; it’s about our team."

Cracknell has played for 10 AHL teams and with the NHL's Ducks, Rangers, Stars, Oilers, Canucks, Blue Jackets and Blues. He played the 2019-20 season for Kunlun Red Star in Beijing, and spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan to Esbjerg of Demnark's top professional league. He returned to Bakersfield later in the season, and spent two years at the club's captain. The Roadrunners signed Cracknell in July.

The 1,000-game mark is a testament to his ability and durability — and something else, too.

“I think it really shows a man’s passion for the game,” said Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin. “I mean, he’s played a lot of games in the NHL. But he’s also played a lot of games in the American Hockey League, and it’s not an easy league to play in, so it just shows a lot of passion and a lot of good character."

Cracknell’s father, Peter announced Tucson’s starters to the Roadrunners for game number 1,000, played last weekend in Henderson, Nevada. At Thursday's Face-Off Luncheon, the Roadrunners presented Cracknell with a framed jersey honoring his 1,000 games. The players were then introduced one by one to a crowd of about 200 fans and sponsors. Cracknell, the captain, was saved for last.

"It was a pretty good accomplishment, not just for myself but for people around me that helped me," Cracknell said of the 1,000-game mark. "A lot of people sacrificed a lot, especially my family, my three daughters, they’re always on the move and able to make that a goal or an achievement that I never thought I would have reached.

"Definitely a very special moment, especially having my dad there in (Henderson) to watch as well."

Potvin said Cracknell’s experience and calming influence make him an ideal captain.

"It’s a huge honor, a privilege, I haven’t been captain a few years but to come in here and help out our young group that has some experience," Cracknell said.

Both Potvin and Cracknell said the Roadrunners have other good leaders, too. Mike Carcone, Boko Imama and Cam Dineen have all been named alternate captains for the 2022-23 season. All three made their NHL debuts last season with the Coyotes.

Slap shots

Cracknell on facing his former team: "Maybe a little nerved, but once you get the game going, it’s just instinct again and off you go at this point. As long as I don’t pass the puck to them, I’m good."

In addition to his 1,000 professional games, Cracknell — a Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native — played for Canada in the Winter Olympics in Beijing. "To go there and represent your country on the highest stage that I’ll ever reach, what an honor," he said.

Roadrunners players will "walk the red carpet" into Tucson Arena starting at 4 p.m., continuing a team tradition. The first 1,500 fans at Saturday's game will receive rally towels.

Impact of Southern Arizona will hold a food drive.