Roadrunners carrying playoff mindset into final homestand of regular season

The two goals came just a week ago, in Tucson’s final regular-season road series against the Texas Stars.

Smereck deflected his own offensive giddy-up to his teammates.

“We’re just playing really good hockey right now. It’s the final stretch before the playoffs and we’ve just been really clicking,” he said. “I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself to try to get on the score sheet and try to make that right play. I’ve been taking extra reps in practice and bearing down in practice so that when it comes to me during the game, I’m ready to score or make that next play.

“It’s working,” he added, “so I want to stay on that path.”

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said Smereck’s recent emergence is typical of this year’s Tucson team.

“It’s kind of like the next man up,” Potvin said. “We had some guys get called up … and that opened up some doors for some of the younger guys to step up and accept a greater role. You’re seeing (rookie forward Ryan MacGregor) on the power play now. (Rookie forward Nate Sucese) has been in and out of that. And Jalen, with (longtime Tucson defenseman Kyle Capobianco) being called up, has been able to get up in the play, on the rush, and every game he’s been able to improve. He’s helping us offensively as well.