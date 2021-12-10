Roadrunners climb back from two-goal deficit to defeat first-place Heat, 5-4, in shootout

Prosvetov stopped 47 of 51 shots on goal against to earn first star honors. He admitted it’s not often four goals get past a goalie and he’s still the game’s top star. But on Friday, it was clearly deserved.

“I actually came off the ice and they grabbed me to go back,” he said. “I’m like, maybe third star, you know? Yeah, it was a lot of shots. But they gave me the first (star)? I was kind of surprised.”

With roughly 30 seconds to play in the second period, not long after Tucson tied the game at four apiece in an otherwise seesaw battle, Prosvetov made arguably the save of his young season. With players from both teams tying up the puck deep in the Roadrunners’ zone, it found its way free and eventually ended up on the stick of Stockton’s Martin Popisil. Prosvetov might have committed himself slightly too soon, hitting the ice before sprawling across the crease. Popisil waited, then with Prosvetov practically on his stomach, took his shot.

But instead of the score being 5-4 Stockton, the puck was in Prosvetov’s glove snatched out of mid-air.

“Key saves in key moments,” Varady said of his netminder. “I thought he made really big saves when we needed him the most.”