Roadrunners crush Gulls in record-setting 9-2 win

The Tucson Roadrunners set a team record for goals in a game by routing host San Diego 9-2 on Saturday night in an American Hockey League contest.

The Roadrunners scored twice in the first period, five times in the second and twice more in the third. Tucson jumped to a 7-0 lead barely halfway through the second period in earning a split of the two-game series.

Jan Jenik and Josh Wilkins both scored twice for Tucson, while Tyler Steenbergen, Barrett Hayton, Cameron Crotty, Kevin Hancock and Kevin Roy all scored once.

Roy's goal with 5:41 left was the record-setting goal for Tucson (12-17-2-0).

Alex Limoges scored both of San Diego's goals in the first 4:01 of the third period. The Gulls fell to 23-14-1-0.

Tucson was 3 for 4 on the power play. San Diego was 0 for 4 on the power play despite outshooting the Roadrunners 49-41.

The Roadrunners will play three games at Texas next week before wrapping up the regular season with home games against Ontario on May 14 and 16.

Roadrunners' remaining regular-season games

Thursday, May 6: Roadrunners at Texas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 8: Roadrunners at Texas, 5 p.m.