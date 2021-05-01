 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadrunners crush Gulls in record-setting 9-2 win

Roadrunners crush Gulls in record-setting 9-2 win

Tucson Roadrunners logo

The Tucson Roadrunners set a team record for goals in a game by routing host San Diego 9-2 on Saturday night in an American Hockey League contest.

The Roadrunners scored twice in the first period, five times in the second and twice more in the third. Tucson jumped to a 7-0 lead barely halfway through the second period in earning a split of the two-game series.

Jan Jenik and Josh Wilkins both scored twice for Tucson, while Tyler Steenbergen, Barrett Hayton, Cameron Crotty, Kevin Hancock and Kevin Roy all scored once.

Roy's goal with 5:41 left was the record-setting goal for Tucson (12-17-2-0).

Alex Limoges scored both of San Diego's goals in the first 4:01 of the third period. The Gulls fell to 23-14-1-0.

Tucson was 3 for 4 on the power play. San Diego was 0 for 4 on the power play despite outshooting the Roadrunners 49-41.

The Roadrunners will play three games at Texas next week before wrapping up the regular season with home games against Ontario on May 14 and 16.

Roadrunners' remaining regular-season games

Thursday, May 6: Roadrunners at Texas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 8: Roadrunners at Texas, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 9: Roadrunners at Texas, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 14: Ontario at Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 16: Ontario at Roadrunners, 2 p.m.

Up next

Who: Tucson at Texas

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Radio: 1450-AM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mike Candrea on Arizona's chances of hosting regionals and what he's looking for in Cal series

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News