Roadrunners don’t plan to match Coyotes’ rebrand, but Kachina jerseys will still play a role in Tucson

The Coyotes' new official colors red, purple, black, sand, green and orange, but its recent brick red, sand and black palate — which the Roadrunners more or less matched upon their inception in 2016 as the NHL club’s primary minor-league affiliate — won’t disappear entirely.

The Coyotes’ red jersey featuring a large Coyote head on front will be worn on eight home dates at Glendale’s Gila River Arena this season. That jersey and that particular color scheme will be phased out completely in 2022-23. That Coyote head will still appear as a shoulder patch on Tucson’s primary (non-Kachina) home and road jerseys this season, too. The Coyotes’ Kachina logo will be a shoulder patch on the Roadrunners’ alternate Kachina jerseys as well.

Whether the Roadrunners find it necessary to rebrand to match their NHL counterpart remains to be seen.

Adrian Denny, the Roadrunners’ director of communications and broadcasting, said an overhaul would take a full year — and that's assuming the Coyotes, who own and operate the Roadrunners, would want their top affiliate to do it. While in-arena signage, advertising and overall marketing and branding are elements of that, Denny said that from his experience, “the biggest thing is league approval on the jersey, then production on the jersey.