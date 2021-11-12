Roadrunners douse red-hot Reign behind hat trick from Matias Maccelli

Brett Sutter, Jacob Moverare, Aidan Dudas and Martin Frk scored Ontario’s goals. Frk’s nine goals in 11 games lead the AHL, and his 18 points are tied for the league-high.

Tucson came in with 18 goals through eight games played — the Roadrunners’ 2.25 goals scored per game pitting them 29th of 31 AHL teams.

Carcone, who enjoyed his second multi-point night of the season wouldn’t go as far as saying that Friday would be a sign of things to come, but did contend that Tucson needed its younger roster to gain some time getting its sea legs.

“It’s so early in the season and we have a lot of young guys,” he said. “Just putting everyone together and finding the right fits, and who plays well together and also learning the system. Once all that clicks — well tonight, at least, it kind of clicked.”

While the Roadrunners pulled away in the third, both majority of the game’s penalty minutes came in the final 10 minutes of action as Carcone said it was important the Roadrunners not let Ontario try to push Tucson around out of late-game frustration.

“If we kind of roll over and let them play like that and don’t give it back, then they come in (Saturday) with some confidence,” he said. “So it’s good that we shut that down tonight.”