Roadrunners drop into last place with seventh straight loss

The Roadrunners’ return to the friendly confines of Tucson Arena didn’t stop the bleeding as they dropped their seventh straight game Wednesday.

The San Jose Barracuda beat Tucson 4-0 on Wednesday night. The Roadrunners are 0-5-2-0 in their last seven games.

“I thought we had a really good start, had a lot of shots on net, we weren’t able to convert and then they made critical mistakes and went down 2-0 in the first,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “We needed the next one, we needed to crawl back in the game and I thought we had some good looks but they were able to put another two on the board to create the separation.”

Barracuda right winger Evan Weinger scored 57 seconds in. Then San Jose added a second in the last minute of the first, with a goal from center Lane Pederson with 34 seconds left.

San Jose (19-29-2-1) added two more in the second but Tucson (17-28-4-1) had a clean sheet in the third period.

Tucson outshot San Jose 40-38. The loss dropped the Roadrunners to last place in the Pacific Division, behind San Jose and San Diego for the last playoff spot.