Roadrunners end long trip with loss to last-place San Jose

The Roadrunners' long road trip ended with a thud Monday night, as Tucson lost 6-3 to San Jose in an American Hockey League game.

The Roadrunners went 2-4-1-0 on the Gem Show trip, but remain in first place in the Pacific Division by one point over Stockton, which Tucson hosts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tucson (30-16-1-2) gave up a goal just 27 seconds into the game Monday, and then fell behind 2-0 just 38 seconds later.

Hudson Fasching scored in the first period for Tucson to cut the lead to 2-1, and Jordan Gross tied the game at 2-2 with a second-period goal.

Fasching's second goal, with 2:20 left in the second period, tied the game at 3.

It was all San Jose from there, however. The Barracuda took a 4-3 lead by the second intermission, then scored twice in the final period.

Tucson was outshot 29-28 and was just 1 of 6 on the power play.

Friday and Saturday's games at the Tucson Arena will both air on 1450-AM.

Up next

Who: Stockton at Tucson

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Radio: 1450-AM

