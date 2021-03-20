Roadrunners erupt for five-goal first period in 6-2 win over visiting Gulls

After Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored San Diego’s early first-period goal, the only other score for San Diego came 36 seconds into the second period off the stick of Chase De Leo.

“The previously game I got shelled for five, and it kind of sucked,” LaCouvee said adding that he appreciated that he saw more action this game than the last time he faced San Diego, too, in that 4-1 Tucson win. “As a goalie its fun to get more shots. It helps me get in that rhythm.”

Added Potvin of LaCouvee’s contributions so far this season in a pseudo-No. 1 role of late: “He had to wait a long time to get these starts. … You’ve got to be ready for your moment, and, honestly, he’s been ready for it. I know that he wasn’t satisfied with the game that he had a couple nights ago, and he wanted to make it right. I’m glad we were able to give him some goal support.”

LaCouvee is 2-3 on the season with a .913 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average.