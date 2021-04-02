Roadrunners fall behind early, lose second straight to first-place Henderson

“When you’re trying to get out of a rut it’s even harder, so you need that much more. Right now, we’re doing some good things, but I think we need to elevate to a level where we don’t even know we can get to,” Tucson defenseman Jordan Schmaltz said. “It starts with a good first period tomorrow.”

Tucson head coach Potvin said he takes the team’s struggles on his shoulders and added that he needs to find a way to “steer them in a direction that they understand. I’ve got to hold the guys a lot more accountable and set a different type of standard.”

Schmaltz, however, said that as much as Potvin and the coaching staff can do to help turn things around, the individuals who have the figure out how to “fix this” are the ones with skates on.

“I think Potsie is doing everything he can. And as a coach, you do as much as you can, but at the end of the day, it’s on the players on the ice – the 23 guys in the room,” Schmaltz said. “We just need to figure this out. It’s on us. We have to take a little bit of a look in the mirror here and just stop this skid.”