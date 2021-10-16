 Skip to main content
Roadrunners fall on road, losing 3-2 to Stockton
Roadrunners fall on road, losing 3-2 to Stockton

Hudson Fasching and Cam Dineen scored their first goals of the year, but the Tucson Roadrunners lost 3-2 to host Stockton on Saturday night in an American Hockey league game.

A night after winning their season opener 1-0 in overtime, Tucson (1-1) never led despite outshooting the Heat 34-25.

Stockton took the lead with a goal six minutes into the game, and then scored twice in the second period to lead 3-1. Dineen's goal with 14:32 left to play wrapped up the scoring.

The Roadrunners are in Tucson next week for their home opener, where they will play Texas at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena. They'll also play Texas at 4 p.m. next Sunday. Both games can be heard on 1450-AM.

