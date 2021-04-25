Roadrunners fall to Eagles at Tucson Arena

Ryan McGregor's goal was all the Tucson Roadrunners could manage in a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Sunday afternoon in an American Hockey League game.

McGregor's goal 36 seconds into the third period cut the lead to 2-1, but the Roadrunners could get no closer despite outshooting the Eagles 36-26 at Tucson Arena.

Tucson (11-16-2-0) will next play at San Diego on Saturday and Sunday.

The Roadrunners have only seven games left in the regular season and only two remaining at home — against Ontario on May 14 and 16.

Colorado improved to 13-10-2-1 with the win.