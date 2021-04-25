 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roadrunners fall to Eagles at Tucson Arena
AHL: Eagles 4, Roadrunners 1

Roadrunners fall to Eagles at Tucson Arena

Tucson Roadrunners logo

Ryan McGregor's goal was all the Tucson Roadrunners could manage in a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Sunday afternoon in an American Hockey League game.

McGregor's goal 36 seconds into the third period cut the lead to 2-1, but the Roadrunners could get no closer despite outshooting the Eagles 36-26 at Tucson Arena.

Tucson (11-16-2-0) will next play at San Diego on Saturday and Sunday.

The Roadrunners have only seven games left in the regular season and only two remaining at home — against Ontario on May 14 and 16.

Colorado improved to 13-10-2-1 with the win.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rob Gronkowski makes world record catch at University of Arizona

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News