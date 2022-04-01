Roadrunners fall to Rockford in overtime in opener of two-game set

The Tucson Roadrunners’ win streak ended Friday night, but they picked up a point thanks to a third-period comeback.

The Roadrunners (20-30-5-1) lost 4-3 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs after blowing an early two-goal lead before rallying to force overtime at Tucson Arena.

Rockford forward Dylan McLaughlin scored the game-winner 23 seconds into overtime.

“We had a good start,” said Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady. “Obviously got off to a good lead, backed off a little in the middle part of the game and I liked how we stuck together and found a way to get a point out of that one.”

Tucson forward Stephen Harper opened the scoring 1:40 in, assisted by forwards Cedric Lacroix and Travis Barron.

Then 5:12 in Tucson forward Colin Theisen scored on an assist from defenseman Andrew Nielsen. Theisen has scored twice for Tucson since signing from ASU last week.

The Roadrunners swept a two-game series at Henderson last week.

“Our guys are playing determined,” Varady said. “We’re playing as an entire group. If you look at our ice time it’s pretty balanced through out the entire line up, guys are getting some more opportunities and they’re trying to do their best with them.”

Rockford (29-24-4-1) scored midway through the first and then a pair in the second to take the lead, but Tucson came back.

“There’s a lot we get to take away from that,” said Tucson forward Terry Broadhurst. “Coming back like that at as a team is good.”

Midway through the third period the Roadrunners had a two-man advantage power play and didn’t convert.

However, at 15:43 in the third Broadhurst scored the equalizer. The Orland Park, Illinois, native played for the IceHogs in the Land of Lincoln in four seasons in the 2010s.

“That always feels good, that’s where I started, I know a lot of guys over there,” Broadhurst said. “It always feel good, a win would’ve felt better but we get a chance to do it again tomorrow.”

The Roadrunners host the IceHogs again at 7 p.m. Saturday to close out the series.

The series started a run of six games where the Roadrunners will face Central Division foes. This was their first game against Rockford of the year after the two teams didn't meet last season.

“It’s nice actually, before we start the game you don’t know them as well,” Varady said about playing new teams. “Obviously you watch video, you do your homework, but until you get out on the ice and start to get into it, it’s kind of unusual but it is good to see a different jersey.”

Rockford outshot Tucson 34-30 overall, and 1-0 in overtime. The Roadrunners killed all five IceHog power plays but went 0 for 4 on their PP chances.

“We’re moving some guys around, I think it takes some time, the continuity, to really dial that thing in,” Varady said. “In terms of our penalty kill, the groups that have been killing have been together for a while now and they’ve been doing some good stuff for us, really good stuff.”

Slap shots

Saturday, the Roadrunners will host Autism Acceptance Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive Pop Pads. The Roadrunners will also have a sensory room set up for fans who are overwhelmed. The Roadrunners are encouraging fans to leave their cowbells at home for the game.

AHL President & CEO Scott Howson attended the game, it’s his first trip to Tucson. Former AHL commissioner and Chairman of the Board of Governors David Andrews lives in the Old Pueblo.

Saturday • Who: Rockford IceHogs (29-24-4-1) at Roadrunners (20-30-5-1) • When: 7 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

