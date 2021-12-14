Roadrunners' fast start ends with a thud in 4-3 overtime loss to visiting Silver Knights

The Tucson Roadrunners' promising start ended with a most uninspired conclusion — and the team is surely scratching its head as to how it let this one get away.

Tucson led 2-0 in the game’s first seven minutes thanks to a pair of goals by forward Travis Barron. But the vising Henderson Silver Knights chipped away, ultimately flipping a 3-1 Roadrunners’ third-period lead into a 5-4 overtime win for the visitors from Southern Nevada.

“When you have a 3-1 lead in the third, you want to walk away with two points,” Tucson head coach Jay Varady said. “We got a point, but you’d like to get two. When you play the way we did in the first, you’d hope we can carry that through the game.

“Third period, we were able to find a goal and after that, we kind of sat back,” Varady added. “We need to continue to push for the entire 60 minutes.”

The Roadrunners (9-8-2-0) and Silver Knights (10-7-1-1) go at it again Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Tucson Arena.

Barron, a veteran of 74 American Hockey League games, scored his second and third goals of the season in the first period Tuesday to give Tucson that early 2-0 lead.