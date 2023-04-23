In what sure seemed like the blink of an eye — really, it was almost that fast — the Tucson Roadrunners’ 2023 AHL season came to an unceremonious end Sunday afternoon in the Southern California desert.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds dispatched the Roadrunners 5-1 to win the decisive Game 3 of the teams’ best-of-three first-round Calder Cup playoff series.

How they did it: Just shy of four minutes after the opening faceoff, the Firebirds scored their first of four quick-strike first-period goals to put Tucson into an ultimately insurmountable hole. Coachella Valley connected four times in a span of 3 minutes, 33 seconds — the second, third and fourth goals coming in less than 90 seconds of ice time. Less than eight minutes had run off the clock in total since the game started.

The Firebirds hadn’t scored a 5-on-5 goal since the first period of the first game of the series, yet all four Coachella Valley first-period goals Sunday came at even strength.

A rebound off an initial save by Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov save led to Ville Petman’s goal that opened the floodgates; a defensive zone turnover-turned-one-timer gave uber-prospect Shane Wright his first playoff marker; a short-side seeing-eye snapper through traffic saw Kole Lind bury the third goal under Prosvetov’s glove; and a pass from the corner to a waiting Tye Kartye, the AHL’s Rookie of the Year, for a point-blank blast made it 4-0.

Prosvetov, who stopped just three of the seven shots he faced, was given the extra-early hook as the Roadrunners would try unsuccessfully over the next 52 minutes to crawl back into this one. Reserve goalie Tyler Parks did his part, turning away all 24 shots he faced, but it clearly wasn’t to be considering Coachella Valley’s Joey Daccord would stop the first 30 hots he faced, nearly pitching a shutout in the series clincher.

The only shot to get past Daccord came inside three minutes to go, off the stick of Roadrunners captain Adam Cracknell. Defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Michael Carcone had the assists.

The Firebirds’ fifth goal — Lind’s second of the game and third of the series — came midway through the third period on an empty net. Tucson coach Steve Potvin elected to pull Parks for the extra attacker with more than 11 minutes left — hardly a risk considering the Roadrunners were on desperation road with the clock on their 2022-23 season ticking away.

For those involved on the Tucson side of things, it’s surely a disappointing end to a season that saw a number of successful outcomes for the Roadrunners. Carcone, whose pair of goals and an assist helped Tucson tie the series at one game each Friday night, became the first Roadrunner to ever lead the AHL in scoring and the first skater in team history to register at least 30 goals, 50 assists and 80 points in a season (let alone do it in the same season).

And the Roadrunners have, in some respects, been playing a form of “playoff hockey” for the better part of three months now. Tucson battled, mostly against the Bakersfield Condors and San Jose Barracuda, and a little bit with the Henderson Silver Knights, for one of the final playoff spots out of the AHL’s Pacific Division. They held on in the final weeks despite numerous ongoing NHL recalls — Prosvetov was with the Arizona Coyotes for more than a month before returning for the playoffs — and a run of NHL trade-deadline roster shuffling as the Coyotes continue to rebuild for the future.

But securing that seventh position, even with a record under .500 on the year, earned them the opportunity to face the Firebirds for three straight games at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, this past week. And a good outing Sunday would have made underdog Tucson the toast of the AHL, for a day at least, considering Coachella Valley finished the regular season with the league’s second-best overall record.

The Roadrunners now travel back home to Tucson — a harsh reality considering a win Sunday would have meant at least one second-round playoff game at Tucson Arena over the next two weeks.