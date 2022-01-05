Roadrunners forced to chase Stockton following early goal, fall 5-2 at Tucson Arena

After giving up an early goal, the Tucson Roadrunners were forced to settle for a two-game split against the first-place Stockton Heat.
Right winger Matthew Phillips scored 54 seconds into the game and the Heat beat Tucson 5-2 at Tucson Arena. Stockton's win came one night after Tucson prevailed 2-1.
“We got behind and started to chase a little bit,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “There was some key moments in the game that I thought we need some execution on that we didn’t get tonight.”
In the first of the two-game set on Tuesday, the Heat committed a penalty 31 seconds into the game and Tucson converted on the ensuing power play. The Roadrunners would go on to win.
Wednesday, the momentum swung into Stockton's favor early.
“I think we did well, we got two points off them, they’re obviously in first place,” said Roadrunners right wing Michael Carcone. “We just got to find a way to get another win against them tonight and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.”
The Heat scored another in the first and two in the second. Tucson cut the lead to 4-2 but couldn’t get a third; the Heat scored an open-net and short-handed goal to secure the win.
The Heat (20-4-2-1) lead the Pacific Division and have most points in the league with 43. Tucson fell to 11-10-2-0.
For the second night in a row, Stockton outshot Tucson, this time 29-26. The Roadrunners were 0 for 6 on the power play.
However, Tucson killed all four penalties they had for the second night in row.
“I think that was a bright spot tonight for sure,” Varady said. “We got a group there that’s trying to find a little rhythm, like we kept some pairs together with the forwards, they were able to have some good shifts tonight.”
Left wing Terry Broadhurst scored Tucson’s first goal midway through the second period, with defenseman Matt Foley and left wing Bokondji Imama earning the assists.
Four minutes later, Carcone scored an unassisted goal from near the blue line.
“I just kinda threw what we like to call a pizza up the middle and I was fortunate enough to be there and I just kinda walked in and shot the puck in,” Carcone said.
Up next, the Roadrunners will host the Colorado Eagles (12-11-3-2) on Saturday. The game will air on KWBA Ch. 8/58.
Slap shots
• Forward Matias Maccelli was reassigned to Tucson after a stint with the Coyotes, but did not play due to COVID-19 protocols. Maccelli is the Tucson’s leading scorer with 21 points and seven goals.
• On Saturday, the Roadrunners will host a five-year celebration. The team will wear their fifth anniversary sweaters for the final time, then will raffle and auction off the jerseys.