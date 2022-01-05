Roadrunners forced to chase Stockton following early goal, fall 5-2 at Tucson Arena

After giving up an early goal, the Tucson Roadrunners were forced to settle for a two-game split against the first-place Stockton Heat.

Right winger Matthew Phillips scored 54 seconds into the game and the Heat beat Tucson 5-2 at Tucson Arena. Stockton's win came one night after Tucson prevailed 2-1.

“We got behind and started to chase a little bit,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “There was some key moments in the game that I thought we need some execution on that we didn’t get tonight.”

In the first of the two-game set on Tuesday, the Heat committed a penalty 31 seconds into the game and Tucson converted on the ensuing power play. The Roadrunners would go on to win.

Wednesday, the momentum swung into Stockton's favor early.

“I think we did well, we got two points off them, they’re obviously in first place,” said Roadrunners right wing Michael Carcone. “We just got to find a way to get another win against them tonight and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.”