Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting fired up about fans' return to Tucson Arena

Instead of spending time together off the ice, the team has shifted its focus to staying after practice doing additional drills and shootout competitions to make up for the lost time.

“While we are at the rink, I feel like we make up for that, and you can see guys spending more time at the rink, and they’re there longer because when we go home, we don’t really have much to do,” Bunting said.

“Our practices are the same length, but you can notice guys are staying after practice and working on little things, or just being around the guys and playing fun games on the ice after practice is really noticeable this year.”

Change is a constant during the pandemic, but after all of the uncertainty that took place before the start of the season on Feb. 7. Not knowing was mentally tough for Bunting, but after 12 games, he is thankful to have the opportunity to continue to play in Tucson.

“I love it here. It’s been a great ride for me really, you go to the rink with shorts and a T-shirt that was the first thing I loved, and just being able to play hockey in the desert and just see the atmosphere that a lot of people wouldn’t think that this is a hockey town and I think we are turning it into a hockey town.”