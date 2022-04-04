Roadrunners give it the old college try as season hits final stretch

The college hockey season is still being played, but the Tucson Roadrunners have already stocked up on NCAA talent.

Decimated by injuries and NHL call-ups, the Roadrunners (20-31-2-1) have signed a slew of 2021-22 college players. Center Philip Lagunov, forward Mitchell Lewandowski and forward Colin Theisen will all be on Tucson's roster on Tuesday, when they take on the Iowa Wild at Tucson Arena. Defenseman Brandon Estes joined the Roadrunners late last week from Union College, but has yet to make his Tucson debut.

Roadrunners coach Jay Varady said the college players typically have their ups and downs on the ice, in part because of their school obligations.

But, he noted, “it’s a little different now because of online schooling,” Varady said. “Classes used to end and players used to join and they kinda maybe forfeit three or four classes at the end of the year because they wanted to come join the pro team for a month.”

Lagunov played at UMass before transferring to Vermont, where he spent the 2021-22 season. Theisen played at Notre Dame before moving on to ASU, where he spent his final college season. Theisen is still finishing up his ASU coursework.

“I’m still in two classes right now, so it’s a bit challenging," he said. "But being a college hockey player, you get to learn how to time manage and do your work as the day goes on. So you just gotta figure out your timing and it’s pretty easy at the end of the day if you get that down.”

Lewandowski played five seasons at Michigan State. He’s talked to former Big Ten rivals Theisen and defenseman Ty Emberson about the transition from college to the pros. Emberson, who came to Tucson last year after his career at Wisconsin ended, is also taking classes.

The Frozen Four begins Thursday in Boston; Tucson could add even college players when college hockey's version of the Final Four ends.

“It’s been quick (laughs),” Lagunov said about the transition to the pros. “Quick turnaround, but smooth, I feel confident I’ve had plenty of time in college to learn what I needed to learn.”

Free tickets for local kids, families

Jim Click Automotive bought 1,000 tickets so that students and families in Pima County schools can attend the Iowa series for free. The tickets will be given away at Window 2 of the Tucson Arena box office starting at 5:15 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday. The club will give away 500 tickets each night on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’re very excited to provide this opportunity for the youth of Tucson to be exposed to such an incredible sport and team in the Tucson Roadrunners,” Jim Click, a longtime auto dealer and philanthropist, said in a news release. “The Tucson Roadrunners are a fantastic organization that’s made a huge impact on this community in such a short period of time. Who knows, the next great hockey player could be a young person that’s seeing hockey for the first time thanks to this experience.”

Roadrunners captain Hudson Fasching said the players are excited "to have all the kids out here Tuesday and Wednesday," noting the 6:30 p.m. start will get kids home in time for bed on a school night.

Tuesday Who: Iowa Wild (25-27-4-4) at Roadrunners (20-31-2-1) When: 6:30 p.m. Radio: 1450-AM

