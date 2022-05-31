Roadrunners giving away free ice cream to fans on Thursday

Fans of the Tucson Roadrunners can receive a scoop of Hub Ice Cream's all-new Rocky Roadrunners Ice Cream on Thursday, part of National Rocky Road Ice Cream Day.

Starting at 5 p.m., the first 50 fans to arrive at Hub Ice Cream, 245 E. Congress St., wearing Roadrunners gear will receive a free scoop. The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank will be collecting donations at the event; the Hub will be collecting money for Roadrunners Give Back, the club's charity arm, throughout the months of June and July.

The ice cream giveaway is part of what the club calls its "Runners Summer."

On Friday, the Roadrunners will host a blood drive from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at Tucson Arena. (To sign up for an appointment, click here). The club is also collecting bottled water for the long Tucson summer; fans that bring a case of water bottles to the arena will receive a free autographed picture. The club will also be holding a closeout sale on this season's merchandise.

