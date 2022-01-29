Roadrunners halt losing skid with come-from-behind overtime win over visiting Bakersfield

With Tucson trailing 2-0, Cameron Hebig got the Roadrunners on the board 6:47 into the third period, with helpers going to Matias Maccelli and Cam Dineen. Less than three minutes later, McCartney tied the game at two apiece with a power play marker, sending the crowd of 5,323 – the second-largest Tucson Arena audience of the season – into a frenzy. Maccelli and Hebig earned their second points of the night with assists on McCartney’s first goal.

“We’re just all pulling on the same rope,” Hebig said. “I think that’s how we’re going to be successful, when everyone’s bought in and everyone’s hungry to work. I think that’s what makes our group when we’re ticking.”

The win kept Tucson from being swept in three straight by the Condors this week, while also at least somewhat salvaging an otherwise miserable month of January. The Roadrunners won just three of their 13 games in January, falling from fourth place after a 2-1 win over the then-first-place Stockton Heat on Jan. 4 to eighth out of nine teams in the AHL’s Pacific Division heading into Saturday.

With last-place San Jose idle Saturday, a loss would have mathematically pushed Tucson to that bottom rung at the exact midway point of the Roadrunners’ season.