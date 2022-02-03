Roadrunners have new captain, outlook as second half of season begins

The win over Bakersfield snapped a seven-game losing streak while keeping the Roadrunners out of Pacific Division cellar. It also marked the precise end of the first half of the season. Friday at San Diego is Game No. 35 of 68, and the first of six games in nine days spanning Southern California to Abbotsford, British Columbia, to Loveland, Colorado.

When asked about what entering the second half of the season on a high note means, Varady admitted that he’s not a “big picture guy” in that sense.

“I don’t say, ‘We need to be here. We need to do that.’ I kind of live in the moment. I live in the weekend. Deal with what we’ve got,” he said. “I think sometimes in the (AHL) things change too fast. So you just don’t know what your situation is going to be like tomorrow or the day after.”

Even still, that didn’t stop Varady and his coaching staff from seeing the impending second half of the season as a chance to start fresh.