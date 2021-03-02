Tucson h-o-t in OT; ‘I think it just shows the character of our team’

During Tucson’s second and third seasons in Tucson, Miska, 25, and Hill, 24, combined to appear in 133 games as Roadrunners’ teammates. Hill is now at the NHL full-time with the Coyotes after signing a one-way contract this offseason, while Miska has been up and down in the Avalanche organization the past two seasons after his time with the Roadrunners was done.

“It feels great, obviously against an organization I was with, and especially against my old goalie partner, too,” Miska said postgame to assembled media on a video call following a 3-2 Avalanche win over Hill’s Coyotes.

“It was a good goalie battle.”

Miska’s first career NHL victory turned out to be the first start of the season for Hill, who appeared in 15 games for the Coyotes last year.

Two nights earlier, Miska was in goal for the AHL’s Eagles as they handed the Roadrunners their first loss of the year. That same night, Hill was seeing his first live game action of the season for the Coyotes after he was inserted with less than a period to play in what looked like a lost cause.

Hill didn’t allow a goal that night, stopped 14 shots in the third period and overtime — and the Coyotes fought back from a three-goal deficit to win in the extra frame.