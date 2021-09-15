Roadrunners hire John Ferguson, longtime AHL executive and onetime GM of Toronto Maple Leafs

The Tucson Roadrunners made a preseason splash on Wednesday, hiring away a onetime NHL general manager and longtime AHL executive to run the club.

John Ferguson signed a multi-year contract to leave the Boston Bruins organization for Arizona, the parent club Coyotes announced Wednesday. Ferguson will serve as the both Coyotes' assistant general manager and the general manager of the AHL's Roadrunners. He replaces Steve Sullivan, who was fired in January.

Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said Ferguson is "extremely knowledgeable about the game and with 20-plus years in the NHL, brings a tremendous amount of experience to our hockey operations department."

"We are thrilled to have him join our team and I am looking forward to working with him," Armstrong said.

Ferguson comes from the Bruins organization, where he spent seven years as the NHL club's Executive Director of Player Personnel and as GM of the AHL's Providence Bruins. In his roles, he also served as a professional and amateur scout and advised the NHL club when it came to trades and free-agent signings.

Before joining the Bruins, Ferguson spent six season with the San Jose Sharks' organization, four-plus seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and six seasons with the St. Louis Blues organization.