Roadrunners’ hole too big to crawl out of in home loss to Colorado

A four-game homestand that started with such promise for the Tucson Roadrunners this past week concluded with a thud Sunday – no matter how hard the Roadrunners tried to soften the landing.

The visiting Colorado Eagles defeated Tucson, 5-3, to hand the Roadrunners their third straight defeat just as they prepare to leave Southern Arizona on a two-week, six-game road trip starting Wednesday in San Jose.

“It’s unfortunate, we couldn't come up with some wins this weekend. These are some big games, and we knew that going in,” said Tucson forward Mike Carcone, who had a goal and an assist in defeat. “All we can do is learn from it.”

Colorado blew open a game that was 1-1 late in the first period with four straight goals to go up 5-1 near the end of the second. While it appeared the Eagles (14-11-3-2) would just cruise down the stretch, the Roadrunners (11-11-2-1) managed to make things somewhat interesting, scoring with 10 seconds remaining in the second period and again midway through the third to cut the four-goal deficit to just two.

But that’s as close as Tucson would get, with Colorado stymieing the Roadrunners momentum and chances as a true comeback late.