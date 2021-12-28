 Skip to main content
Roadrunners' home games this weekend against San Diego postponed
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS

Roadrunners' home games this weekend against San Diego postponed

Tucson Roadrunners logo

The Tucson Roadrunners' two home games against San Diego this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Gulls.

The teams had been scheduled to meet on Friday night and Sunday afternoon at Tucson Arena.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

Tucson will next host Stockton at 6:30 p.m. on both Jan. 4 and 5, and will also host Colorado at. 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 9. All games will air on 1450-AM.

The Roadrunners (10-9-2-0) also had two games called off at Abbotsford last week. Tucson hasn't played since winning in overtime at Ontario on Dec. 18.

