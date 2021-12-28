Roadrunners' home games this weekend against San Diego postponed

The Tucson Roadrunners' two home games against San Diego this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Gulls.

The teams had been scheduled to meet on Friday night and Sunday afternoon at Tucson Arena.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

Tucson will next host Stockton at 6:30 p.m. on both Jan. 4 and 5, and will also host Colorado at. 7 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 9. All games will air on 1450-AM.

The Roadrunners (10-9-2-0) also had two games called off at Abbotsford last week. Tucson hasn't played since winning in overtime at Ontario on Dec. 18.