Roadrunners’ home opener moved to Friday because of San Jose's travel issues

The Tucson Roadrunners’ home opener has been moved from Thursday to Friday after their opponent, the San Jose Barracuda, had travel issues flying out of a snow-socked Texas.

The teams will now play Friday at 5 p.m.

The Roadrunners (4-0-0-0) and Barracuda (1-2-1-0) will also play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Those will proceed as scheduled, meaning the teams will now square off three times over three consecutive days. The games will count as home games for Tucson, which was designated the road team when it played twice against San Jose at Tucson Arena two weeks ago. The Roadrunners won, 2-1 and 5-3, against a Barracuda team that’s playing its first handful of home games in Tucson because of restrictions in California’s Santa Clara County.

The Barracuda split a pair of games last weekend on the road against the Texas Stars, who play their home games in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Cedar Park. The team ran into issues due to the wave of inclement weather this week across the state of Texas.

The Roadrunners have dealt with a handful of scheduling issues already in their short season. A Feb. 1 exhibition against San Jose was canceled, and the teams’ Feb. 5 season opener was pushed back by two days because of a positive test within the Barracuda’s organization.