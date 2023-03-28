Even with 37 games and more than three months between the times Jan Jenik’s name was penciled into the Tucson Roadrunners’ lineup card, the third-year forward still managed to continue his hot streak.

Jenik tallied a goal and two assists at Colorado on Saturday in his first game since Dec. 18. Tucson’s 7-1 win over the Eagles on Saturday was its largest margin of victory of the year, snapping Colorado’s five-game unbeaten streak, and was the first half of the Roadrunners' first-ever series sweep in Loveland, Colorado.

“I thought he did really well,” Tucson coach Steve Potvin said. “He came in and was really, I think, excited to play, and he made our offense a lot better.

“He possessed the puck, he hit, he played well on the defensive end and then he contributed offensively, so we’re really happy having him back.”

Jenik said he was very excited to be back and praised Tucson’s training staff and his on-ice teammates.

“It was tough, but the guys helped me a lot, they pushed me,” Jenik said. “It wasn’t, at the end of the day, that hard.”

Jenik extended his active point streak to four games and has 10 points in his last 10 games. In that Dec. 18 contest, a 4-3 loss at Coachella Valley, Jenik scored two goals before a foot injury sidelined him.

The Roadrunners continue their six-game road trip at San Diego on Wednesday night.

Even with how well he played Saturday, Jenik was held out of Sunday’s game as part of his recovery plan; the Roadrunners won that one 2-1 in overtime.

But after practice Tuesday in Southern California, Jenik said he feels great and is ready for the Roadrunners’ final game against the Gulls this year.

Jenik tallied 14 points in 29 games for Tucson in 2020-21 and 47 points in 51 games last season. This year he has 17 points in 24 games.

“Before he got injured he was really coming along well,” Potvin said. “He had gotten called up to the NHL, and I don’t think he was satisfied with how that went, and when he came back he was very determined.

“The one thing about Jan is that he’s got a real strong mindset. He’s an elite person that wants to play in the NHL. He has all the attributes and, you know what, he can definitely be a good piece at the next level. He was really, really concentrating on his 200-foot game, he was playing well and he was playing hard and determined hockey.”

The 22-year-old has played in 16 NHL games, including one this season, a 5-2 Coyotes home loss to Buffalo on Dec. 17.

“It’s always an honor to play for the big clubs, and I’m always very excited when I get the chance,” Jenik said.

The Coyotes drafted Jenik in the third round with the 65th pick in 2018.

Jenik previously tore his ACL in 2019-20, so he was prepared to deal with rehab this time around.

“It’s not easy to get out of it, but I have great people around me helping me — great trainers — so we have a good setup here,” Jenik said.

The Czech Republic native said he was hoping to shave off a little time from how long he was out. Instead of just coming back for the last two games of the season, he returned as the Roadrunners embarked on six-game road trip that could decide their playoff fate.

Potvin said getting Jenik back at this time is massive.

“I think he’s a player we missed all season long,” Potvin said. “I think he’s one of those guys that can contribute on the power play. He’s one of those guys that — he’s not known for this in the past, I don’t think — but he’s among the leaders in blocked shots in the 'D' zone . Last game he was very effective in that area, as well as the offense, so we couldn’t be any happier having him back.”

Slap shots

• With the two wins over the weekend, Tucson increased its lead in the race for the last playoff spot in the Pacific Division with San Jose to five points. The Roadrunners also pulled to within two points of sixth-place Bakersfield; the Roadrunners face the Condors Friday and Saturday in Bakersfield.

• San Diego was the first team to get eliminated from the AHL playoff picture. But even though the Gulls are out of the postseason, they still have a trophy to play for. With the season series tied in terms of points, Wednesday's final meeting will decide the I-8 Border Trophy. The only time the Roadrunners have lost the cup was last season by a single point.

• Tucson is 3-2-2-0 against San Diego this season, with an all-time record against the Gulls of 30-30-2-1.