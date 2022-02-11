Roadrunners jump on Eagles early, win 3-1 in Colorado

A first-period barrage of goals held up as the Tucson Roadrunners beat host Colorado 3-1 on Friday night in an American Hockey League game.
Travis Barron, Ben McCartney and Michael Carcone all scored in the game's first 17:08 to put Tucson up 3-0. The Roadrunners wouldn't score again, but the Eagles could manage only a goal with 4:17 left in the game.
Tucson improved to 14-21-2-1 by winning in the fifth game of a six-game road trip. The Roadrunners are 2-3 on the trip.
Colorado fell to 21-13-3-3.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday in a game that will air on 1450-AM. Tucson's next home game is Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. against Henderson.
