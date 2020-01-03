Roadrunners Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson named AHL all-stars
Defenseman Kyle Capobianco and forward Lane Pederson will represent the Tucson Roadrunners in this month’s AHL All-Star Weekend in Ontario, Calfornia.

The selection is the third in as many seasons for Capobianco, a third-round selection of the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft. In the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge, Capobianco recorded three goals and three assists in four games; he had a pair of assists in last year’s challenge.

The third-year pro was recalled by the NHL’s Coyotes on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Pederson has 16 goals and 16 assists in 31 games this season.

The two join Roadrunners coach Jay Varady, who will run the Pacific Division team.

The AHL’s All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league’s four divisions, for the Jan. 26 All-Star Challenge. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament, with the two teams with the best records advancing to the championship.

The league-leading Roadrunners host the San Jose Barracuda at 7:05 p.m. Friday. 

Includes information from a news release. 

