Roadrunners lose to Henderson 3-1 despite outshooting Silver Knights

“I think goalies are so good in this league, that you’ve got to take away their eyes,” he added. “And we’ve got to capitalize on second chances. I think there were some rebounds kicked out today that were just in a spot that I think we can find a soft area and maybe get one of those.”

It’s not as if Wednesday’s scenario was anything new for Henderson, even if it has rarely been that lopsided.

In its first season as the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson has been outflanked in total by more than 100 shots on goal so far this season. That’s happened even as their league-best win percentage climbed to .842 with Wednesday’s win. On average, the Silver Knights take about 26 shots on goal while giving up 32. Tucson, for its part, came in to Wednesday’s game averaging near identical marks of 31 shots for and 31 against per outing.

But the clearer issue for the Roadrunners these days isn’t so much getting pucks to the net; it’s getting them in. The team's 2.58 goals per game is now third-worst among the AHL’s 28 teams. Tucson’s scoring defense of 3.47 goals against per game is in the bottom six, league wide. Those marks have contributed to Tucson falling into a near dead-heat for last place in the Pacific Division with the Ontario Reign.