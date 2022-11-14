Roadrunners' Michael Carcone still contributing during slow start to season

Once again, Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone is atop the team's scoring chart.

But he isn’t thrilled about his start.

The Ajax, Ontario, native has 14 points through 10 games for the 6-3-1-0 Roadrunners.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have some lucky bounces; I don’t think I’m playing my best hockey overall,” Carcone said.

After he scored two goals Saturday, including the franchise’s quickest ever, 10 seconds into the game, Carcone has four goals and 10 assists. He’s first on the team in points and assists and third on the team in goals in his third season with the Roadrunners.

Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said Carcone is a player who can really contribute even if he’s not scoring.

“He can drag guys into fights, he can drag guys into games, he can drag guys into a real hard-fought battle,” Potvin said.

The Roadrunners continue their home stand on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Henderson Silver Knights (3-10-0-0).

Perhaps most interesting about Carcone’s start is his points have mostly come by assist. Last year he set the Roadrunners record for goals in a season with 24 in 48 games.

“Honestly I just try to play hockey, it goes year by year, things happen, like I said I got some fortunate bounces early on and that happened over the year and I’m thankful for it but I just gotta playing,” Carcone said.

Carcone is sixth in the league in assists.

Potvin some of his high assist numbers are due to him being surrounded by good players and “make no mistake about it, he’s a shooter.”

“I think he’s always had that element to his game,” Potvin said about his assists. “He’s been known as a shooter first and he’s getting pucks to the net and pucks are finding sticks in front and there’s rebounds that are laying there and guys are burying it.”

Carcone has played for the Utica Comets, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators in the AHL. Last season the 26-year old played in 21 games for the Arizona Coyotes, scoring four goals and tallying two assists.

Carcone joined the Roadrunners in 2021 on loan from Nashville when the Predators’ needed a place for him to play after their AHL team — the Milwaukee Admirals — elected not to play that season due to COVID-19. So he played for Tucson instead.

“Yeah it was a unique situation for sure, I felt at home right away, the guys included me right away and the same with coaching staff,” Carcone said. “We developed great relationships not only with them but the players as well, got to see a lot of these young guys grow as players and as people and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Potvin's first season as head coach was that abbreviated 2021 campaign when Carcone first played for Tucson. He signed with the Coyotes after the season.

“He’s grown a lot,” Potvin said. “Sometimes you go through some emotional stages and especially early on in the season when there is an expectation to play up there but he’s gone through some real good phases here where he’s had an opportunity to continue to excel and grow.”

Slap shots