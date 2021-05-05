Roadrunners Michael Carcone, Tyler Steenbergen most productive AHL goal scorers of late

Longtime Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Bunting’s scorching run with the Arizona Coyotes has been well-chronicled.

He’s deposited nine goals since March 31, putting his name squarely alongside of the more revered modern NHL scoring threats.

But back in Tucson, Bunting’s seemingly-permanent departure has led to two of his former teammates taking flight.

As a result, forwards Michael Carcone and Tyler Steenbergen are both now at the top of the AHL charts.

Carcone’s nine goals over 13 games is tied for tops in the AHL. Steenbergen is one goal behind him with eight.

Steenbergen scored the first goal in the Roadrunners’ Feb. 7 season opener, then was held scoreless for the next 19 games. But over his last 13 games, Steenbergen has contributed one two-goal night, followed by six one-goal outings. He scored one apiece in Tucson’s back-to-back games against San Diego last weekend.