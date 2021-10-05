Roadrunners' new season a mix of old and new, but deep roster means Tucson likely to compete

As the Roadrunners prepare for Wednesday’s 6:30 preseason game against the Henderson Silver Knights, here’s a look at what to expect this season:

Quintet gone, but veterans return

Considering the AHL’s status as a developmental league, Roadrunners faithful have been lucky to have so many of the same faces around year after year.

But even with that aforementioned quintet’s departure — let alone the the offseason move that sent one-time Roadrunner favorite and Coyotes’ scoring threat Conor Garland to Vancouver — Tucson still has its share of veteran returners.

Defensemen Dysin Mayo is the elder statesman of the Roadrunners, and it would be a surprise if he’s not wearing either a “C” or “A” on his jersey this season. Mayo, who’s played at least 25 games in every Tucson season to date, needs just 10 to surpass Bunting as the club’s all-time leader in appearances at 261.

Fellow blueliner Cam Dineen, 23, also returns for his fourth season — as does forward Hudson Fasching, who spent most of the 2020-21 season on the Coyotes’ taxi squad. Ivan Prosvetov can be considered a veteran, too. The third-year Roadrunner is expected to carry the load in goal to start the season.