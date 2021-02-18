Roadrunners, off to hottest start in club history, postpone next 3 games

“Roy is doing the exact same thing,” Potvin added. “He’s come in with the mindset of improving his game.

“Whatever challenge lies ahead for him, he’s willing to accept it and try to better his game.”

In Dineen’s case, his two goals so far — including the overtime game-winner from the left-side faceoff dot in a 2-1 season-opening win against San Jose — are already almost half-way a career high.

“Coming into this year with everything being a little up in the air and guys getting called up more often and things like that, I think it opens up a chance for me to get opportunities I haven’t had yet in my career,” Dineen said.

In his third season with Tucson, Dineen is seeing time, and capitalizing, in areas like the three-on-three open-ice overtime situations, as well as on the power play. This is the first time with the Roadrunners he’s been used heavily in that manner.

“He’s definitely a player that looks bigger (this year) because I think his confidence is growing,” Potvin said of the third-year defenseman, a Coyotes third-round draft pick in 2016. “The biggest thing for him is accepting the boredom of consistency.

“He comes every day, and is the exact same human being, and tries to do the right things. And, two years later, it’s evident he’s been able to develop his game that way. He’s just so reliable.”