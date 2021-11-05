Roadrunners offense goes quiet in loss in Vegas

The Tucson Roadrunners were shut out 3-0 at Henderson in an American Hockey League game Friday night to fall to 3-4 on the season.

Henderson led almost the entire night after scoring just 2:41 into the game. The Silver Knights added another score later in the first period, and then put the contest away with a final goal with 3:18 left in the game.

The Roadrunners were outshot just 29-28 in the loss, but were 0 for 3 on the power play, compared to Henderson's 2 for 6.

The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Tucson's next home series is next Friday and Saturday against Ontario.

Coyotes drop to 0-10-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games and the Anaheim Ducks sent the Arizona Coyotes to their 11th straight loss to start the season with a 3-1 win Friday night.

Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored in the third straight victory for the Ducks, who have earned a point in six of their last seven games.

Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for Anaheim before missing out on his fourth career shutout on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal with 7.8 seconds to play. He still earned his first win of the season for Anaheim, which had a six-game winless skid before outscoring its last three opponents by a combined 11-3 at home.

Rookie Karel Vejmelka stopped 28 shots while Arizona fell to 0-10-1. The Coyotes are the league’s remaining winless team, and have tied the 2017-18 Coyotes for the franchise’s longest losing streak to start the season.

The Coyotes' streak also matches three other teams for the second-longest winless skid to start a season in NHL history, according to the league's record books. Only the 1943-44 New York Rangers have been worse — opening 0-11-0 and eventually going 0-14-1 before their first win.